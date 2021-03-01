Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to snub England to play for DR Congo

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to snub England and register to play for the Democratic Republic of Congo if he is once again overlooked by Gareth Southgate.

The United right back has played at Under 20 and Under 21 levels for the Three Lions but has not made a senior appearance, with the England coach having preferred four alternatives to him so far.

Kyle Walker (50 caps), Kieran Trippier (23 caps), Trent Alexander-Arnold (12 caps) and Reece James (3 caps) have all been given the nod ahead of the United man and with the latter two both younger than Wan-Bissaka, the chances of him breaking into the team seem slim.

According to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, ‘The Manchester United defender … qualifies to represent DR Congo and despite turning out for both countries at youth level, he is yet to be capped as a senior international.

‘If he continues to be overlooked by Southgate, who has a wealth of options in Wan-Bissaka’s favoured right-back position, sources indicate it is inevitable the 23-year-old will opt for Congo.

‘England play three World Cup qualifiers at the end of this month and then two friendlies in June before participating in the delayed European Championship.

‘Should Wan-Bissaka miss out on the upcoming squad, which Southgate is scheduled to announce on March 18, there is said to be an increasing likelihood that he will commit his international future to DR Congo.’

Such a decision would not be favourable for United, as it would inevitably involve more travelling for the 23-year-old, who would also potentially miss games when the African Cup of Nations takes place in January 2022.

