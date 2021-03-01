Harry Maguire dominates defensive stats to keep clean-sheet vs Chelsea

Manchester United fans were not all too happy with the boring performance they watched vs Chelsea but the one surprise positive could be Harry Maguire.

Much to the horror of some supporters, the towering Englishman was partnered with Victor Lindelof and it’s safe to say it’s a partnership many feel is far too weak to enjoy any success with.

However, focusing purely on Maguire and his performance vs Chelsea, he was certainly solid and one of the main reasons for United’s ability to keep a clean-sheet.

The former Leicester City man has his fair share of critics and some of them raise justifiable points but against the Blues, his strengths were on show.

Maguire wasn’t the man of the match but he can be satisfied with his display and the statistics below shows he had a better game than some may like to admit.

Harry Maguire’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea: 93% pass accuracy 7 long passes attempted 6 long passes completed 5 clearances [4 headed] 4 switches of play 3 tackles attempted 3 fouls suffered 2 ball recoveries 2 tackles won 1 clean sheet Solid. 🪨 pic.twitter.com/baW8P30eR2 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 28, 2021

Maguire’s ability as a ball-playing centre-back is clearly on show here and given how Chelsea defended, it was needed.

Manchester United’s lack of creativity was also evident so to have the club captain knocking the ball around was as important as any other aspect of his game.

Given how Maguire is yet to win over the fanbase completely, putting in a shift like he did will go some way to helping make that happen.

