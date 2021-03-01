Luke Shaw proves to be a real creative force after Chelsea draw

Manchester United were not awfully impressive after their drab draw with Chelsea but at least Luke Shaw could come away from the result feeling pleased with himself a little.

The talented Englishman helped keep a clean-sheet, exposed the referee and managed to outrank all defenders in the Premier League in a key statistic.

Shaw has gone from strength to strength this season and looks en route to matching the potential fans knew he had all along.

After all, United signed him as a teenager from Southampton for a reason, as there was a belief he’d one day become the league’s best left-back.

It appears he’s closer now than ever before as he joins the debate over who is the best and the statistic below will certainly help his case.

Luke Shaw created 3 chances vs. Chelsea — he has created more in the Premier League this season [48] than any other defender and the 7th most among all players. Taken a huge step forward. 👏 pic.twitter.com/5YsWEnJfxC — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 28, 2021

Shaw has gone from being criticised for not doing enough in the attacking third to being the best at it in the league.

Not only is he better at it than any other defender, not just his position, but he’s also seventh overall which is a remarkable achievement.

The target now for Shaw is to maintain this high level of performance regularly enough that it essentially becomes his base level and he can have true weight behind the claim he’s the best left-back in the league.

