Ole Gunnar Solskjaer realistic about cause for draw vs Chelsea

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed what let the team down in their boring goalless draw vs Chelsea.

The legendary Norwegian opted for a few surprising inclusions in the starting XI as he hoped to leave Stamford Bridge with all three points.

Scott McTominay started despite suffering from an injury and Mason Greenwood was picked to lead the line despite Anthony Martial being fit.

Fans didn’t necessarily have an issue with either decision and in the end, it wasn’t a defining reason for why United couldn’t get the win.

Solskjaer feels a lack of quality is ultimately what caused the result and it’s safe to say that is what was the most obvious.

Solskjær: "That's what let us down, that quality on the ball. The first half was scrappy. Poor game really. But then we played some good stuff at times. When we settled we created a few chances but we didn't have enough." #mulive [bbc] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 28, 2021

Interestingly enough, Solskjaer had called for his players to show composure and quality on the ball, asking them to beat Chelsea’s high press and passing out of the defence.

Unfortunately that didn’t happen at all and Manchester United failed to hold onto the ball well, turning over possession frequently and struggling to find the likes of Marcus Rashford or Bruno Fernandes in dangerous areas.

It’s clear Solskjaer’s men have work to do if they want to beat the big teams and while a point in hindsight might look good, fans can’t help but feel like it was an opportunity missed once again.

