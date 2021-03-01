Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slams outside influences for poor officiating

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was clearly not impressed with the standard of officiating vs Chelsea and believes certain decisions didn’t go his team’s way due to some outside influences.

The legendary Norwegian watched on as his players dragged their feet to a drab 0-0 draw vs the Blues as their poor record vs the ‘Big Six’ continues.

United have not impressed against the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City this season, particularly in comparison to last season.

Solskjaer will hope to solve the pattern of issues soon but while he admitted his players could’ve done better in the final third, he made sure to let his unhappiness with the referee be known.

The Red Devils saw their gap to fierce rivals and league leaders City extended to all but end whatever hopes were left for a title challenge.

🗣 "It's all these outside influences, it's cheeky when they put that on their website, that's influencing the referees. You can read it." 😡 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vents his frustrations about the penalty that wasn't given pic.twitter.com/7YK22ja6Oo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2021

Solskjaer has consistently hinted and warned that other managers were talking about what was going on with Manchester United a little too often for his liking.

The former prolific striker had hoped that would end the string of poor refereeing but instead, it continued and arguably got worse.

That is why he opted to discuss it this time more honestly and openly, piggybacking on Luke Shaw‘s blast of the referee too.

