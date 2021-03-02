Edinson Cavani should be fit for Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an injury boost ahead of the side’s next Premier League game.

Speaking at this afternoon’s pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Crystal Palace, the boss said he was hopeful that Edinson Cavani would take part in the match.

‘We’ve had a training session this morning, it was a light one and we’re looking OK,’ the manager said.

‘There’s a couple of doubts, we’ll have to give as much time as possible.

‘Edinson trained, he’s joined in, that’s good, let’s hope there’s no reaction after the session, so we hope he’ll travel with the squad.’

Solskjaer was also asked for an update on Paul Pogba and Phil Jones‘ injuries.

‘Paul, he’s not ready for us, no. He’s feeling better but not training with the team yet, so he’s not travelling with us.

‘With Phil, he’s working really hard, he’s had a couple of setbacks, it’s that kind of injury you have to be patient. I know all about knee injuries, it’s how long’s a piece of rope?’

Cavani’s inclusion will probably see either Mason Greenwood or Daniel James dropping to the bench alongside Anthony Martial, who has not done enough lately to convince the manager to start him in the centre-forward role.

Donny van de Beek will be hoping for a rare start in Pogba’s absence and with Fred and Scott McTominay‘s energy levels having to be monitored ahead of Sunday’s big game against Manchester City.

Tomorrow’s game at Selhurst Park kicks off at 8.15pm.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!