Mark Clattenburg weighs in on Manchester United’s penalty fiasco vs Chelsea

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has written down his thoughts on the most controversial moment during Manchester United’s clash with Chelsea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men couldn’t break the deadlock and had to, somewhat unsatisfyingly, walk away from Stamford Bridge with just a point.

However, despite the lack of goals, there was a defining moment in the match and it was shockingly brushed under the carpet by the officials.

Luke Shaw and Solskjaer both spoke out about the incident, even risking the wrath of the FA in terms of getting suspended or fined.

The FA have since decided to do neither but United will still be left scratching their heads wondering how they weren’t given a penalty vs Chelsea.

According to the Daily Mail, Clattenburg wrote: “I am amazed Manchester United were not awarded a penalty in the first half for the clear handball by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Chelsea player’s arm was up in an unnatural position and the ball hit his hand.

VAR Chris Kavanagh thought referee Stuart Attwell had missed a clear penalty so he gave him the opportunity to review it at his pitch-side monitor.

How Attwell did not then point to the spot, having been shown the same angles that we were, is a mystery.”

Although Manchester United shouldn’t have to rely on penalty decisions to win matches, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t care if incorrect decisions are given against them.

Sometimes in tight matches such as the one vs Chelsea, these calls can swing the favour of the game massively.

After all, United could’ve scored their penalty and kept their clean-sheet as they had done and walked away with all three points.

If Solskjaer’s men drop more points in the future and somehow end up outside of the top-four with Chelsea climbing the table, this will be looked at as a defining moment of the Premier League season.

