On sale: Manchester United could secure Raphael Varane for cheap

Manchester United have been given hope in their long wish to sign Real Madrid star Raphael Varane in what would be a move most fans would love.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s need for a centre-back has been obvious this season as his men have been leaky in defence so far.

United have continued with the partnership of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof but it’s clear for all to see that an improvement is needed.

Eric Bailly was once touted as an option but his inability to remain fit consistently means Solskjaer has failed to truly trust him.

Fans will be hoping for a busy summer this year despite the lockdown restrictions impacting finances across the footballing world.

According to the Telegraph, the Red Devils are expected to renew interest in Varane this summer, having been long-term admirers of him.

Madrid are said to be open to selling him for much cheaper than his previous €100m price-tag due to his contract being close to running out in 2022 and the impact of Covid on the club’s finances.

Solskjaer is said to feel improving his central defence is a priority and it seems there are no obvious rivals for Varane’s signature.

Manchester United have been burned in the past and so it would be no surprise if the talented Frenchman opted to renew his contract with Real Madrid instead.

