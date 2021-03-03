Dean Henderson piles pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to keep him in side

Another turgid 0-0 draw for Manchester United at Crystal Palace tonight could have been worse had it not been for an excellent save from goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the dying seconds of the game.

The draw represented Henderson’s eight clean sheet in 13 starts for the Red Devils this season – a fantastic performance from the Englishman.

Henderson also did not concede a goal in the 45 minutes he played against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium in November after coming on as substitute for the ‘injured’ David de Gea.

Statman Dave has credited the Whitehaven man with 10 clean sheets for the season, we are not sure where the extra one came from …

Goals conceded by Dean Henderson this season [club appearances only]: 0 0 2 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Another solid performance between the sticks. 🪨 pic.twitter.com/XmPElmhCmO — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 3, 2021

Nevertheless, tonight’s match was another case of Henderson not having much to do, but doing everything he did have to do well. It is surely now time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to give him a chance in a game where he is called upon more regularly.

One of the world’s greatest ever defenders Paulo Maldini once said ‘If I have to make a tackle then I have already made a mistake’ and perhaps part of the reason that the 23-year-old has not always been able to show his shot-stopping repertoire in the 14 games he has played is partly due to his ability to organise and command his defence and to his coming out to claim through balls and crosses before they become a goal-line threat.

Of course, David de Gea is still a world-class goalkeeper and deserves his place but Henderson is knocking on the door so loudly now, it is surely only a matter of time before he is let in for a big game.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!