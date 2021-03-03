Diogo Dalot, Andres Pereira and Jesse Lingard all set to return to Man United

Manchester United’s hopes of offloading three senior squad members following loan deals appear to be fading due to the club’s own unrealistic expectations.

Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira and Diogo Dalot have all gone out on loan this season, to West Ham, Lazio and AC Milan, respectively.

Lingard’s loan only began in January and yet he has done the most of the three to make his loan club seek to make the deal permanent. The England man has hit the ground running with some excellent performances at the London Stadium, but United are reportedly pushing up the asking price beyond the amount that West Ham are willing or able to pay.

‘West Ham were surprised when United turned their nose up at a potential permanent deal for him in January. On top of the £1.5million loan fee, they were willing to include a buyout clause for him to join permanently in a £15m move. United said no,’ claims Eurosport.

‘United … now will be looking for upwards of £20m if he leaves in the summer.

‘One factor that might now come into that equation is if United decide to pursue Declan Rice.

‘He would cost at least £50m and West Ham don’t want to sell Rice so for now it’s a case of wait and see, as the player also seems very settled. It’s possible Lingard could be offered as a makeweight.’

Meanwhile in Italy, Dalot and Pereira have had the whole season to impress and yet neither player has yet managed to nail down a regular first team place at their loan clubs.

Dalot, who is reportedly eligible to play against United in the Europa League round of 16, had been reported to be impressing Milan but a disastrous performance against Spezia Calcio has given Paulo Maldini and co. second thoughts. Gazzetta dello Sport are now reporting that Fikayo Tomori is the only loanee that the Rossoneri are intending to make permanent.

It’s a similar story at Lazio with Andreas Pereira. Outlet Citta Celeste via Sport Witness claims that it is ‘very difficult to think’ that the Rome club will make the deal permanent at the end of the season due to United’s €25 million asking price and his underwhelming performances. Pereira has one goal and two assists to his name from 21 appearances so far.

Due to their unrealistic transfer demands, United struggled for months to reach a deal for Chris Smalling last season but Roma were dogged and determined to stay in talks because the England international had become an important player to them. If the Red Devils are too demanding with the fees for this season’s loan crop, it is debatable whether any of their temporary clubs will have that kind of patience and as things stand, all three are likely to be back at Old Trafford next season.

