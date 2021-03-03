Manchester United fans react to drab draw with Crystal Palace

Manchester United fans’ calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked have grown following the goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

It’s safe to say all supporters were thoroughly displeased with the performance against the London club and it meant the legendary Norwegian’s job became even more under pressure.

Not all fans feel Solskjaer is the one to place all the blame on or that he should be sacked but the numbers are certainly increasing.

United lacked any real threat in the whole match, failing to put a convincing performance together at all.

Fans would’ve likely accepted the result had there been even a glimpse of a fight for a win but unfortunately even that was missing.

26 months as manager 4 semi's lost Bruno carried us to top 4, and we bottled the UCL when needing 1pt from 2 games 0 wins against the big 6 this season. won against the big 6 last yr by playing 5 atb. No System No tactics We don't play as a team Counter attack+Insha'Allah#OleOut — . (@BismiIlah_) March 3, 2021

One of the worst weeks of football in the history of the club.#OleOut pic.twitter.com/XVEU5tb2RX — Sean (LUHG) 🔰 (@Sean__mufc) March 3, 2021

If we had any ambition as a club ole is sacked immediately after this game. #OleOut — Really Fed Up. (@TruthHurts_LUHG) March 3, 2021

Proves Ole relies on individual performances way too much. Inform Pogba gets injured and Bruno and Rashford off form. The best managers never rely on the individual and can source a goal from any means. Get him out. #OleOut — 🐐 (@AliUTDStrategy) March 3, 2021

It is not looking good for Solskjaer and given how his contract is also coming close to ending, he may find himself without a job soon.

The former Molde man hasn’t been handed an extension yet and so it looks as though he will have to fight to get a new deal in order to get a little bit more job security.

Solskjaer has come back from the brink of death several times in the past so it won’t be a surprise to see Manchester United on fire soon again but time will tell if fans, and the board, will have the patience for that this time around.

