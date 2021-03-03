Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there will be ‘less and less transfers’ this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says fans must be realistic about their expectations for transfers this summer.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference for tonight’s trip to Crystal Palace, the boss said:

‘[Covid-19] is definitely affecting everyone in football. Of course the lack of income, the finances has affected everyone.

‘We have to be realistic and responsible in the way we do our business both on and off the pitch. There are improvements on the training ground, stadium – we have to look at the whole picture.

‘Where can we spend the money? And how much is there? It’s just the real world now. It has changed.”

‘You can look at it in different ways with a rebuild. We also have players in the academy that we now can maybe give opportunities.

‘All clubs in the world are going through the same situation so it’s no different for other clubs than for us.

‘I think there’s just going to be less and less transfers happening in the world of football with all these changes.’

The manager was then asked if he a striker is on the agenda when the transfer window reopens.

‘We’re always looking to improve our squad, of course we are. I would never ever start to think the way you think about Edinson turning 35 next year because he’s just turned 34.

‘And I always say with Mason, Anthony and Edinson, when we can really get them firing that means we’re a very good team. But we’re always looking at better players, of course we are.’

With rivals Manchester City and Chelsea still able to splash the cash despite the pandemic, Solskjaer’s comments suggest that United are likely to fall even further behind in terms of spending power in the coming months.

