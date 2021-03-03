Player ratings: Crystal Palace 0-0 Man United

Manchester United drew 0-0 for their third consecutive match in the Premier League, against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 7 – Had nothing to do all game but pulled out a match-winning save at the death. Great stuff.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5 – Looked a bit tired and disinterested – again.

Eric Bailly 7 – Covered for Maguire on a couple of important interceptions and made keeping a clean sheet look effortless.

Harry Maguire 6 – Two or three wayward passes but some good clearing headers as well.

Luke Shaw 6 – Said after the Chelsea game, he’s starting to go off the boil after his excellent recent run of form. Those thoughts confirmed tonight.

Nemanja Matic 7 – Looked solid as ever and had a couple of good shots on goal, one of which brought out a great save from Guaita.

Fred 4 – Really poor showing from the Brazilian tonight. Lits of wayward passing and shooting, really didn’t contribute much.

Mason Greenwood 6 – Came closest to scoring with a good shot towards the end, but otherwise looked frustrated and constricted.

Bruno Fernandes 5 – Another tired looking performance from Bruno. He really needs to be rested whether he likes it or not.

Marcus Rashford 4 – Poor, poor showing from Rashford, who is clearly desperately in need of a rest.

Edinson Cavani 6 – Worked hard but ultimately got no service and produced little of note.

Substitutes

Scott McTominay 6 – Did not really have a chance to make an impact, although did make a good run when he perhaps should have pulled the trigger sooner.

Dan James 6 – Also didn’t have a chance to make an impact, although did make a good run that he perhaps should have got more on.

