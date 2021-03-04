Damning statistic suggests Manchester United stars are overworked

Manchester United’s form has taken a massive dip of late and fans have been debating heavily over what the cause is after their drab draw with Crystal Palace.

One potential cause that has been floating around is fatigue but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to use that as an excuse.

The legendary Norwegian has often insisted the squad’s fitness is not a problem and is not as poor as some have suggested.

Solskjaer previously claimed he wanted his United team to be the most hardworking team in the league but given how the players dragged their feat to a goalless draw last night, he hasn’t delivered on that promise of late.

The statistic below certainly suggests the former Molde man should at least consider the possibility his team are suffering from fatigue.

4/5 – Of the five Premier League players to have played the most minutes in all competitions in 2020-21, four play for Manchester United (Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Rashford, Fernandes). Fatigue? pic.twitter.com/jbONmdjuKV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2021

Many criticised Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes for their sloppy performance vs Palace but perhaps fans should have been a little lenient on them.

Solskjaer has often refused to rotate his side unless forced to, even if they’ve played back-to-back matches with little rest in between.

Manchester United don’t necessarily have the best squad in the league but it isn’t so poor that rotation isn’t an option at all.

