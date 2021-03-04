David de Gea absence cleared up with Dean Henderson on the wings

Manchester United fans have been given an update in regards to the goalkeeping department as rumours have swirled around David de Gea and Dean Henderson.

The young Englishman started in the disappointing draw with Crystal Palace and arguably saved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the embarrassment of leaving without even a point.

United were blunt in their attack and although they were defensively solid for much of the match, they had a moment of weakness with Henderson putting in a remarkable save at the death to share the spoils.

De Gea’s absence was the hot topic before the match with fans confused why he was dropped after winning the man of the match award vs Chelsea.

However, it turned out he wasn’t dropped and instead there was a different reason for why he didn’t make the matchday squad at all.

According to Manchester Evening News, Henderson was told even prior to the drab draw with Crystal Palace that he would potentially play in the next six matches due to De Gea’s absence as he deals with personal issues.

According to the Daily Mail, what’s going on with the experienced Spaniard is that his partner is expecting their first child soon and so he’s flown to Spain to be with her until after the international break.

