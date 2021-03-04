Dean Henderson one of the best in the Premier League

Manchester United are arguably the team that’s the most blessed in the goalkeeping department as they are well stocked with David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Sergio Romero and Lee Grant.

However, it’s the young Englishman in the limelight of late and for good reason after he rescued his side from losing against Crystal Palace last night.

Henderson pulled off a remarkable one v one save at the death to ensure his side walked away with a point in what was otherwise a disappointing match.

De Gea was missing from the matchday squad due to personal reasons and it’s safe to say the academy product stepped up big time.

It now looks as though Henderson will get a run in the starting XI and there’s no reason why he can’t claim the position for himself even when the Spaniard returns.

Dean Henderson in the Premier League: • 81.3% save pct [1st] • 3.71 saves per 90 [4th] • 0.86 goals against per 90 [3rd] • +0.17 PSxG per 90 [4th] *𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘴𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭𝘬𝘦𝘦𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘮𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘪𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 9 clean sheets in 14 games for #mufc. pic.twitter.com/44z6baxgTd — ً (@utdrobbo) March 4, 2021

It’s a positive that Henderson’s numbers rank so highly despite not playing as often as he likes and it’s likely his numbers will only improve.

At worst, Manchester United know they have a reliable set of hands, at best they’ll know they have De Gea’s successor and can subsequently let him go in order to offload his massive wages.

Time will tell how it pans out but the signs are certainly positive and Henderson must grab a rare opportunity with both hands.

