Does the table lie? Statistic shows concerning figures for fans

Manchester United fans are struggling to look for positives following their lacklustre display vs Crystal Palace and unfortunately there’s a statistic below that won’t really help matters.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were uninspired in their goalless draw and it’s safe to say the result has meant the alarm bells have officially started to ring.

United’s blip in form has turned into a real dip in form and now the legendary Norwegian has a real fight on his hands to keep his job.

Solskjaer’s side remain in second place so it’s not quite the end of the world yet but their poor performances of late means they’re living dangerously on the edge of dropping out of the top-four if it continues.

The Red Devils face fierce rivals and league leaders Manchester City next, which is a match the fans are now dreading to see.

#MUFC after 27 PL games 13/14: 6th (45 pts), 15 pts off #CFC in 1st 14/15: 4th (50), 13 off #CFC 15/16: 5th (44), 12 off #LCFC 16/17: 6th (50), 16 off #CFC 17/18: 2nd (56), 16 off #MCFC 18/19: 6th (52), 14 off #LFC 19/20: 5th (41), 38 off #LFC 20/21: 2nd (51), 14 off #MCFC#drift — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) March 3, 2021

Out of the context, the points above are hardly inspiring stuff and it’s easy to see why the argument can be made that there’s a lack of progress.

Consistently being far off from the top spot is disheartening for any Manchester United fan who have consistently been tricked by many false dawns.

Solskjaer himself has had his own dawn by getting the team to first place but their fall from grace suggests he’s falling into the ‘false’ category if he is not careful.

