Gary Neville blasts Manchester United’s performance vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United legend Gary Neville had some strong words for the players following their dire performance vs Crystal Palace.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were nowhere near good enough in what was a crucial clash for many reasons and could only drag their heels to a 0-0 draw.

United needed a win due to their recent poor form as well as the need for three points before facing their fierce rivals and league leaders Manchester City.

Neville has often defended Solskjaer, even praising him prior to the clash with Palace, but it seems he was displeased with what he saw on the pitch.

The Red Devils now face a real threat of not qualifying for the top four if their form continues, meaning the legendary Norwegian would likely lose his job.

Gary Neville wasn't impressed with Man Utd's lack of urgency against Crystal Palace…#CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/q7PCQnArti — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) March 3, 2021

Not only was the match boring but the lack of fight from the players was a real cause for concern with Palace outperforming them in terms of shots on target.

Had it not been for a fantastic Dean Henderson save at the end of the match, Manchester United may have missed out on a point as well in a rather embarrassing fashion.

Solskjaer will have to regroup his players and find a solution fast, particularly since they face City next.

