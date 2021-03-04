Manchester United terribly toothless in draw with Crystal Palace

Manchester United fans were certainly vocal in their frustrations with the goalless draw vs Crystal Palace and a statistic has emerged proving they’re right for feeling the way they do.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men looked blunt in attack as they failed to really trouble the London club despite the obvious need for all three points.

Palace set up as everyone had anticipated they would, sitting deep and keeping numbers behind the ball in an attempt to shutout United.

It was up to Solskjaer’s stars to breakdown Roy Hodgson’s men but they hardly even tried according to the eye-opening statistic below.

Supporters can put up with poor results if it means their players tried but unfortunately the Red Devils can’t even claim to have done that.

Nemanja Matic’s deflected strike was Manchester United’s only shot on target against Crystal Palace. Zero shots on target after the 13th minute. pic.twitter.com/zoLHf9qbTJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 3, 2021

11 shots. Actually really good areas to be shooting from. But only 1 on target. Which was from range. This isn’t good enough. pic.twitter.com/q4JZJmugwc — Ste Howson (@MrStephenHowson) March 3, 2021

Just one shot on target coming in the 13th minute isn’t good enough for any side, let alone a Manchester United team who are meant to be the second-best in the league.

To make matters worse, Crystal Palace had far more shots despite playing on the counter-attack, and in some ways, Solskjaer was lucky to have come away with a point.

It isn’t simply a lack of ideas or problems with fatigue, there is clearly a larger issue at hand that needs to be solved.

