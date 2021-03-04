Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Dean Henderson growing in goalkeeping role
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Dean Henderson growing in goalkeeping role

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was clearly impressed by and praised Dean Henderson following his performance vs Crystal Palace.

The young goalkeeper was largely unchallenged but did ensure there were no spills or thrills for the London side.

Henderson probably saved his teammates and Solskjaer some embarrassment after pulling off a brilliant stop at the death to deny Palace all three points.

The talented English has had to bide his time but it looks as though he could get a run in the starting XI as things stand.

David de Gea missed out on the match due to ‘personal reasons’ and it appears he could be out for the near future.

Fans largely feel more confident when Henderson is between the sticks than De Gea, simply because there’s less of a chance of an error.

The experienced Spaniard is still an excellent shot-stopper but many feel his lack of communication or commanding presence means he’s not untouchable.

To make matters worse, De Gea has suddenly looked more error-prone than ever before which has led to calls for Henderson to get more game time.

Solskjaer has avoided dropping the former Atletico Madrid man entirely but it seems the decision has been taken out of his hands.

Tags:

