Luke Shaw has created third most chances in Europe’s top leagues

Luke Shaw’s fine form this season has earned him a lot of accolades and a new statistic that has emerged today underlines what an incredible season he is having.

According to Amazon Prime Video Sport, Shaw is lying in third place across all of Europe’s top leagues in terms of chances created this term.

The 25-year old is credited with creating 34 chances for his Manchester United teammates. Only Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho (36) and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic (35) – both wingers – have more.

A midfielder, Chelsea’s Mason Mount, is in fourth place with 32.

Luke Shaw doing it for the defenders… England looking in good shape for the Euros 👨‍🎨 pic.twitter.com/JfbJQYiVEg — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) March 5, 2021

Shaw has also registered six assists so far this season, five in the Premier League and one in the Champions League. His five in the league equals his total of the last three seasons combined.

The left-back’s performances have inspired calls for Gareth Southgate to include him in the England squad for the forthcoming batch of fixtures. The Three Lions boss usually plays with a back three, so Shaw would be required to operate as a wing back rather than a full back if he is called up. Southgate’s preferred option in that role is usually Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell.

Southgate announces his next squad on March 18th.

