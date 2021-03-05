Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms David de Gea on paternity leave

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has congratulated goalkeeper David de Gea on the birth of his baby girl and will give him the time he needs to be with his family.

Speaking at this lunchtime’s press conference ahead of Sunday’s big derby game against City at the Etihad, the manager said De Gea had asked to go to Spain to be with his girlfriend, Edurne, for the birth of their first child.

‘It’s a fantastic day for David of course, when you become a dad is the best possible feeling to have’, the manager said.

‘I’ll give him the time he needs before he comes back. He asked to go home and in the old world that’s a day, you go, you come back and you’re ready again, but now with the pandemic and the quarantines it’s a different world. But we still felt when David wanted to go there and support his girlfriend that wasn’t even a decision to make.

‘Dean came in and played well and he’s ready, so I’ll give David the time he needs, of course.’

Asked how long De Gea was likely to be away and how quarantine would affect his return, Solskjaer was optimistic.

‘As soon as David travels back, we just have to follow the rules, we expect him to be ready very soon. Making up stories is not fair on our fans or on David.

‘I don’t know when he’ll be back, but it won’t be long before he comes.’

The boss was also defiant about recent results and the outcry from social media that the side has lost form. ‘When you get the results you want, you tend to forget about the performances. We’re on a 10-match unbeaten run and it’s been a week we haven’t scored, that’s all,’ he said.

