Ed Woodward inexcusably failed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last summer

Manchester United are well aware of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward’s failure to sign Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s priority target Jadon Sancho last summer but it seems he failed the manager in the centre-back position too.

The legendary Norwegian’s need for a quality partner for Harry Maguire has become more evident now than ever before but it seems it all could have been avoided.

The Sancho fiasco was well-documented but perhaps it also distracted from how Solskjaer was let down in another key department.

Woodward’s failures are what has infuriated fans many times over the past few years, with it all coming to light more than ever since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

The former Molde man’s targets have been well-documented too and are often the kinds of signings fans have always wanted.

According to the Daily Express, Solskjaer had wanted a centre-back last summer, with Dayot Upamecano and Nathan Ake among those on the wanted list, but Woodward failed to grant the manager’s wish and is now likely to redeem himself when the next transfer window opens.

There’s little faith the Old Trafford figure will do so and fans will never understand how the RB Leipzig star wasn’t signed despite having little competition for his signature last summer.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!