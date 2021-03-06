Manchester United advance interest in Leeds United’s Raphinha

Manchester United have seemingly stepped up their pursuit of Leeds United man Raphinha as they look to add firepower to their right-wing.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already downplayed a summer spending spree and so the club may have to be forced to be careful with the little money they have.

That potentially means forgetting about a transfer for Jadon Sancho as Borussia Dortmund will probably still demand a large fee.

Perhaps that’s where Raphinha steps in as he should not cost United as much, particularly if the club plays their cards right.

However, fans are a little sceptical about a move for a player who features for their fierce and historical rivals.

According to UOL, the Red Devils made a concrete enquiry to find out the details over a potential negotiation with Bruno Fernandes potentially helping out as he’s close friends with Raphinha.

It’s believed the Leeds United man will have a meeting in March with his club to discuss what’s going on and the plans for the summer.

It seems the potential transfer is advancing as The Peoples Person reported here over a week ago, back when the interest was just interest and appeared to be nothing more.

