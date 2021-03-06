Manchester United eye up potential transfer for Edmond Tapsoba

Manchester United’s search for a centre-back has reportedly taken them to Germany as they consider a surprise candidate in Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is understood to be keen on a brilliant partner for Harry Maguire, who perhaps hasn’t reached the heights expected of his transfer fee.

The English defender appears to play better with Eric Bailly than Victor Lindelof and so many fans acknowledge he just needs to be paired with the right player.

The Ivorian centre-back is many supporters’ first choice in terms of players within the club but his inability to remain injury-free has meant United were forced to look outwards.

Leverkusen will need a lot of convincing to pry away one of their top players but Solskjaer is starting to run out of options.

According to the Daily Express, the Red Devils have been scouting Tapsoba after being recommended to do so last year by a well-respected figure in Germany.

The young defender has been recently tied down to a new contract that runs until 2026 but his previous deal had a release clause roughly in the £44m region and it’s believed his club won’t accept a bid of anything less.

Spending that type of money on a player who’s not well known across Europe seems to be a little risky, particularly in a summer where Manchester United are said to not have much funds.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!