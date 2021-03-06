Marcus Rashford’s shoulder surgery to be delayed until after the Euros

Marcus Rashford is playing through the pain barrier and is delaying surgery on an injured shoulder.

According to The Telegraph’s James Ducker, ‘Rashford may have to consider undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury after the European Championship finals with England this summer.’

The muscle tear was picked up in November when United lost 1-0 to Arsenal and has had to be managed ever since.

Despite nursing the injury, Rashford has played in every one of United’s 42 games so far this season, something which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would probably have preferred to avoid had Anthony Martial been in better form and had Edinson Cavani not missed several games due to quarantine, suspension and injury.

‘The acute demands being placed on the 23-year-old’s body are starting to take their toll,’ Ducker writes.

‘The injury has led to his shoulder becoming badly inflamed after matches and restricted his mobility during games, including his ability to jump for and hold up the ball, with team-mates known to be amazed by Rashford’s continuing ability to play through the pain barrier.

‘Solskjaer said in December that he hoped it “won’t take too long” for the problem to “completely go away” but there are no signs of that happening and, while Rashford is willing to soldier on, the need for some respite is growing and there is the possibility he may require an operation after the Euros.’

It is certainly true that Rashford has not been at his best of late although he has still managed 18 goals so far this season in all competitions. How much the injury is affecting him and how long he can continue to play two matches a week under those conditions are both unknown at this stage.

The fact is that by delaying surgery until after the Euros, Rashford not only risks exacerbating the injury, but he also is in danger of missing the start of next season for the Red Devils.

