Man United first team to keep clean sheet at Etihad since 2019

Manchester United put in a fantastic performance this evening as they notched a brilliant victory over ‘noisy neighbours’ City at the Etihad.

The Red Devils won the game 2-0 and in so doing became the only team in any competition to shut City out at the Etihad this season.

It was, in fact, the first time that City have failed to score in a home game for over a year. The last time was also against United, in January 2020, when Nemanja Matic scored the only goal in an EFL Cup semi-final win that was not enough to see United go through on aggregate.

Prior to that, we have to go back to October 2019 to see the last Premier League blank for City at home, when they succumbed to an Adama Traore masterclass in a 2-0 defeat to Wolves.

United’s defence today rode their luck on a couple of occasions but looked organised, solid and determined, with Dean Henderson getting yet another clean sheet – his tenth of the season – and captain Harry Maguire heading away everything that came into the area.

Harry Maguire’s game by numbers vs. Man City: 100% aerial duels won 91% pass accuracy 9 clearances 4 ball recoveries 3 interceptions Another solid showing. 👊 pic.twitter.com/SqIlfnjFrc — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 7, 2021

Maguire made nine clearances and three interceptions in what was one of his best ever performances in a United shirt.

