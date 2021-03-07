Mauricio Pochettino targets David de Gea for summer transfer

Mauricio Pochettino is plotting a bold coup to bring Manchester United’s David de Gea to PSG, according to The Sun.

It has been widely reported that Pochettino wants to replace Keylor Navas in his line-up this summer, with his former employee Hugo Lloris recently linked with a move.

However, reporter Alan Nixon claims that the French side’s head coach has had a change of heart and is now looking to sign the United stopper.

‘Poch has been linked with his old Spurs and France international keeper Hugo Lloris for some time but De Gea has been on PSG’s radar just as long.

‘However, the Spain keeper, who has two years left on his United deal, has been unavailable in the past.

‘PSG are one of the few clubs around who could pick up De Gea’s £375,000-a-week wages AND offer a fee to interest Man Utd.’

With Lloris turning 35 this year and De Gea four years his junior, the United man would seem the better bet for PSG despite the vast difference in wages.

Reports have suggested that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to choose this summer between De Gea and understudy Dean Henderson, who has impressed when given the chance this season other than one mistake, a poor clearance against Sheffield United.

Henderson is ambitious and will not be satisfied to wait his turn much longer, particularly after De Gea has made several high profile errors himself.

The fact that the Spaniard has been given paternity leave in the middle of the season suggests Solskjaer no longer sees him as indispensable and also affords the boss the opportunity to take a closer look at how Henderson holds up if given a sustained run in the side.

If Henderson acquits himself well, United are likely to listen to offers for De Gea and offloading his £375,000 per week salary will be a huge boost to the wage bill. De Gea himself may also be keen on the move as it would bring him a little closer to Spain, making it easier to spend more time with his new family. He would also be reunited with his big buddy, Ander Herrera, who made the move from Old Trafford to the Parc des Princes in 2019.

Everything seems to be falling into place conveniently, perhaps too conveniently. There is probably only one club in the world that would be a candidate to sign De Gea and the fact that it is The Sun, who could not even get Navas’ name right in the article, reporting their interest does make you wonder whether the report is based on speculation rather than fact.

