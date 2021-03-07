Player ratings: Man City 0-2 Man United – Famous victory at the Etihad

Manchester United beat an in-form Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 8 – Didn’t put a foot wrong and organised his defence brilliantly.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Defended well.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Defended well.

Harry Maguire 8 – Great performance from Maguire. That crunching tackle on Jesus in the first half was worth the yellow as it shut him up for the rest of the game.

Luke Shaw 9 – I’ll take back what I said about him going off the boil on Wednesday. What a performance. Brilliant goal and positivity throughout. How can Southgate watch that and not call him back up?

Scott McTominay 8 – Love to see Scotty in this mood. Determined, aggressive and passionate.

Fred 8 – Excellent performance from Fred, especially in the second half.

Dan James 7 – Ran tirelessly and intelligently.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Great performance, great penalty.

Marcus Rashford 7 – Hopefully the injury is not too serious. Great 1-2 with Shaw for the second goal.

Anthony Martial 8 – Poor Tony just can’t find his scoring boots but otherwise he put in a great performance, including winning the penalty that determined the course of the game.

Substitutes

Mason Greenwood 7 – Looked lively.

Nemanja Matic 6 – Didn’t have much chance to influence the game.

Brandon Williams 6 – Didn’t have much chance to influence the game.

