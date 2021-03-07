Rio Ferdinand posts cheeky message after crucial win over Manchester City

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand couldn’t hide his delight at his former side’s brilliant victory over Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils rocked up at the Etihad given little to no hope by neutrals and fans alike given their recent form.

United had three goalless draws in a row prior to facing up against the league’s most in-form team in City.

Pressure was growing on Solskjaer and there were even suggestions he should be on the cusp of losing his job despite remaining in second place.

Criticisms grew because of a long run of lacklustre performances but it’s safe to say the 2-0 win over City was anything but lacklustre.

Laaarvely weekend… Manchester is Red ❤️ Ps Liverpool Fans don’t be @ ing me this evening. Thank You! 🍷 #MCIMUN — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 7, 2021

Ferdinand as well as Manchester United fans will absolutely love that their side was the one to end City’s incredible unbeaten run on their own turf.

Solskjaer appears to be Pep Guardiola’s kryptonite, outmanoeuvring him a couple of times now, particularly in recent meetings.

More importantly than anything, however, supporters will be hoping this win won’t be an isolated one and will instead inspire a good run of form to put the poor form behind them as the season heads into its final stretch.

Solskjaer’s will be keen to ensure his players don’t let up and remain on their toes in what will be a crucial few weeks.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!