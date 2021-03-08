Anthony Martial blows Manchester United fans away with sensational performance

Manchester United fans couldn’t contain their praise for Anthony Martial following a stunning performance vs Manchester City.

The talented Frenchman was not on the scoresheet but such was his display that many still voted for him as their man of the match.

United beat City once again on their own turf, scoring twice with no reply thanks to efforts from Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw.

The Portuguese magician scored almost immediately after kickoff thanks to Martial managing to win a penalty so early on.

In a match where City dominated possession, it was crucial the former AS Monaco man did his job perfectly and it’s safe to say he did just that, earning the praise of the supporters.

Martial when he passed the fitness test and Ole said “you’re starting”. pic.twitter.com/QvFrcBFDBl — UtdArena (@utdarena) March 7, 2021

MOTM performance from Martial, sensational today — ‘ (@vintageredss) March 7, 2021

I know he didn’t score, but if Anthony Martial doesn’t play that game, then Man Utd don’t win. Was superb from the first minute to the minute that he was taken off. That’s the best I’ve seen him play in a long, long time. He was 100% my MOTM. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) March 7, 2021

Anthony Martial is Man of the Match 👏 — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) March 7, 2021

Someone fix my guy Martial some proper food tonight he’s earned it! 🤣 #MCIMUN — Rants (@rantsnbants) March 7, 2021

Martial has faced a tonne of criticism of late and it’s safe to say a lot of it has been deserved given the standards he set last season.

The young forward was Manchester United’s top goalscorer in the last campaign but has failed to find his shooting boots this time around.

However, hopefully his performance vs City will give him the confidence to kick on and get the goals flowing again as United need more goals from their attackers than they’ve gotten so far.

