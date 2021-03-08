Ed Woodward set to land huge £70m shirt deal for Man United

Manchester United are close to landing a huge sponsorship deal worth £70 million a year, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils’ current shirt sponsorship deal with Chevrolet, worth £64 million a year, ends in December and the club’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has been working on a new deal to replace it.

And The Sun say he could have found it, as ‘a mystery American software company is understood to be the front-runner to replace Chevrolet.’

‘Sources say talks with the potential new partner are ongoing.’

‘And it means Man Utd could end up wearing — and selling — shirts with two different names on the front next season.’

It is unusual for a team to change shirt sponsors in the middle of the season but United triggered a 6-month optional extension to their Chevrolet deal due to the fact that the pandemic slowed down their efforts to find a new sponsor.

Woodward comes in for a lot of stick from United fans for his handling of transfer business but few doubt his ability at the corporate level. If he is able to pull off a deal that surpasses the Chevrolet one – which is already the biggest in football – then he will be king for a day with the fanbase.

The Sun also reports that ‘the club is also planning to appoint a new executive to focus specifically on handling relationships with sponsors and clients and so allow Woodward more time to focus on other aspects of United’s business juggernaut.’ Hopefully that doesn’t mean transfers.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!