Harry Maguire key in clean-sheet in Manchester City win

Harry Maguire proved to be crucial in Manchester United’s remarkable victory over Manchester City despite perhaps not being the star of the show.

The England defender is often in the spotlight due to him being the club captain and the man Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spent a lot on to help sort out the team’s defensive woes.

It’s safe to say those woes have remained despite Maguire’s arrival and it’s often used as a stick to beat him with.

Some argue the towering centre-back hasn’t hit the heights of his Leicester City days but after the 2-0 win over City, he’s added to a growing list of solid performances.

Maguire didn’t run the show but he did put in a brilliant display against some of the league’s best attackers.

Harry Maguire’s game by numbers vs. Man City: 100% aerial duels won 91% pass accuracy 9 clearances 4 ball recoveries 3 interceptions Another solid showing. 👊 pic.twitter.com/SqIlfnjFrc — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 7, 2021

Harry Maguire has kept 24 PL clean sheets since the start of last season, no outfield player has been involved in more. Colossal. 🪨 pic.twitter.com/v90xGwYgbF — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 7, 2021

What’s helped Maguire keep that many clean sheets is the sheer number of matches he’s played, with Solskjaer hardly ever choosing to let him rest.

That’s not to say the former Leicester City man isn’t a good defender in his own right but his consistent availability is a key asset of his.

Fans absolutely adore Eric Bailly but he doesn’t feature enough for Manchester United because he’s often unavailable due to consistent injuries.

