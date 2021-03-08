Jadon Sancho or Erling Haaland: one to be sold this summer

Ruhr Nachrichten reporter Juergen Koers says it will take an offer of €100 million to sign either Jadon Sancho or Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

In an interview with United Peoples TV, scheduled to be broadcast on Youtube this afternoon, the Borussia Dortmund specialist says the club would prefer to sell Jadon Sancho than Erling Haaland when the transfer window opens.

‘For next summer again it will be a difficult question. Do we have to sell a player at Borussia Dortmund? Not necessarily, I’d say.

‘Are they likely to sell one of the big guns, Jadon Sancho or Erling Haaland? I’d say yes, it’s very likely they’re going to sell one of them.

‘Where are they going? Difficult question. There are a lot of contenders or applicants that would love to sign one of them, or even both.

‘I do not see a perspective that they’ll sell both right now. If they don’t fail in [qualifying for the Champions League] they’ll keep one of the players and I would say they’d rather keep Erling Haaland and let Jadon Sancho go.’

It is an interesting view of Dortmund’s intentions but the fact is that if they do need to sell one or the other, they will be much more likely to find buyers for Haaland at that price than for Sancho. United’s interest in Sancho has cooled since last summer and they would probably need to be enticed by a much lower figure at this stage. Haaland, by contrast, is known to be coveted by Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid, any of whom are capable of putting together a bid of that sort of value.

As such, if one or the other must be sold, Haaland is the player likely to go unless the valuations change significantly.

Koers also revealed a great deal of interesting insight into why the Norwegian chose to join Dortmund rather than United last Janaury. Watch the full exclusive interview on United Peoples TV by following the link below from 12.30pm.

