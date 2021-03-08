Manchester United fans hail Luke Shaw after MOTM performance vs Manchester City

Manchester United star Luke Shaw was the hero for some fans after his remarkable performance vs Manchester City in the 2-0 victory.

The talented Englishman netted a rare goal against Pep Guardiola’s men which helped seal the much-needed win.

United have been underperforming in recent matches, often putting in stale and tired performances even in some of their victories.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed Shaw was close to missing out on the starting XI after facing a late fitness test so luckily, he passed.

The in-form defender is undoubtedly playing the best football of his career so far and could even be the Red Devils’ player of the season.

What a performance from @ManUtd and once again Luke Shaw immense. Outstanding team performance. Tactically spot on as well and brave with the high pressing. — Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) March 7, 2021

Luke Shaw my man of the match. Sensational goal and kept Mahrez quiet. Another superb performance from him. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) March 7, 2021

Luke Shaw is playing like prime Roberto Carlos & prime Ronaldinho at the same damn time. — Castro1021 (@Castro1021) March 7, 2021

Shaw has come a long way from being criticised by fans to being absolutely adored by them, so much so that summer signing Alex Telles has been entirely forgotten about.

Supporters were hugely excited by the Brazilian’s arrival and many expected him to quickly make the left-back spot his own, particularly due to his remarkable attacking talent.

However, Shaw has hardly given Telles a sniff of action, consistently putting in performances that have made it impossible for Solskjaer to drop him.

To make matters even better, the former Southampton man has been more injury-free than at any other point of his career at Old Trafford.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!