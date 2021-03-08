Manchester United fans hail Luke Shaw after MOTM performance vs Manchester City
Manchester United fans hail Luke Shaw after MOTM performance vs Manchester City

Manchester United star Luke Shaw was the hero for some fans after his remarkable performance vs Manchester City in the 2-0 victory.

The talented Englishman netted a rare goal against Pep Guardiola’s men which helped seal the much-needed win.

United have been underperforming in recent matches, often putting in stale and tired performances even in some of their victories.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed Shaw was close to missing out on the starting XI after facing a late fitness test so luckily, he passed.

The in-form defender is undoubtedly playing the best football of his career so far and could even be the Red Devils’ player of the season.

Shaw has come a long way from being criticised by fans to being absolutely adored by them, so much so that summer signing Alex Telles has been entirely forgotten about.

Supporters were hugely excited by the Brazilian’s arrival and many expected him to quickly make the left-back spot his own, particularly due to his remarkable attacking talent.

However, Shaw has hardly given Telles a sniff of action, consistently putting in performances that have made it impossible for Solskjaer to drop him.

To make matters even better, the former Southampton man has been more injury-free than at any other point of his career at Old Trafford.

