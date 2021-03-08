Manchester United get much needed Marcus Rashford injury boost

Manchester United fans can reportedly breathe easy over the fitness of Marcus Rashford after his substitution in the Manchester derby.

The talented Englishman wasn’t involved in either goal vs Manchester City in the impressive 2-0 victory but he has been one of the club’s most important players this season.

Rashford has double figures in both goals and assists in what is becoming one of the best seasons of his career.

Despite his statistics being so remarkable, particularly for a winger, many fans feel the academy graduate has more to give.

When he was taken off the field vs City, many were concerned one of United’s most dangerous players were going to face a long spell on the sidelines.

As per @TelegraphDucker, Marcus Rashford still has swelling and bruising round his ankle after yesterday. Scans reveal no ligament damage. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) March 8, 2021

It’s not been made clear how long Rashford will be out for but given the lack of ligament damage, it is hugely positive news for Manchester United.

Ligament damage would’ve meant a long-term injury whereas the one he seems to have now probably means he’s just out for a few weeks.

Given the news of how Rashford is playing through the pain barrier already with a troubled shoulder, his time out might do him some good as the rest he’ll get is definitely needed.

