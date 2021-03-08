Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reason to be optimistic at Manchester United

Manchester United fans will be buzzing after yesterday’s brilliant win over Manchester City but the result will also likely raise question marks.

One possible question is, if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are capable of beating the most in-form team in Europe and the Premier League’s leaders then why does it feel as though they are some way from winning titles again?

The statistic below gives a telling answer and is without a doubt what the legendary Norwegian will be working on the most.

United remain in second place but there are no delusions that a title race is back on as the quality needed for it was shown in recent weeks.

Three back to back goalless draws saw Solskjaer come under pressure for the first time in a while this season and the statistic below shows why.

The main factor holding #mufc back is their 21 draws in the Premier League since the start of last season — only Wolves [22] & Brighton [25] have more. That is the next step for Ole Gunnar Solskjær & co. https://t.co/moS6axiBkv — ً (@utdrobbo) March 8, 2021

It’s clear this is a pattern that desperately needs changing if Manchester United have any serious ambitions and it’s safe to say a lot of those draws could’ve easily been converted into wins if there was just a tiny bit more quality on the ball.

The remarkably low number of losses means Solskjaer’s change in mentality has been successful so far, ensuring his side doesn’t cave too often.

The draws stacking up suggests the transition is still ongoing and when it’s complete, the wins will start pouring in instead.

