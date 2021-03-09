Luis Cavani: Edinson does not feel comfortable in England

Manchester United have been rocked by Edinson Cavani’s father, Luis Cavani, claiming his son will leave this upcoming summer.

The reports have been remarkably confusing of late with some insisting the experienced Uruguayan was about to be handed an extension while others stuck to their guns that he would leave.

In fact, the channel Cavani’s father spoke to had themselves recently claimed that he would be staying in Manchester and extending his stay.

It’s clearly a surprisingly confusing situation but of course it’s hard to argue with someone like Luis as he would obviously be the closest to the former PSG man.

United fans are uncertain what to believe anymore but many are angry with the English FA for making Cavani feel unwelcome.

According to the Sun, Cavani senior said: “My son does not feel comfortable in England and wants to be close to the family again.

“Edinson is going to end up playing in South America. I want Edinson to play in a team that fights for something important.

“Edinson had many conversations with [Boca vice-president Juan Roman] Riquelme and he would like to play for Boca.

“He was always seduced by the idea of playing in Boca. If he returns to South America he is leaning towards Boca.”

“By the middle of the year he will return to South America. My son’s idea is not to continue there, he wants to return.”

Cavani senior had also insisted his son was massively upset with how the English FA treated him in the race row that saw him eventually suspended for a couple of matches.

Many language experts were shocked by their decision and fought publicly to clean up the prolific forward’s name but to no avail.

It seems that, coupled with injury problems and a desire to be closer to his family in a Covid world, means Cavani’s time at Manchester United looks increasingly like it will be over soon.

