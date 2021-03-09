Nikola Milenkovic admits Manchester United legend is his idol

Manchester United target and Fiorentina star Nikola Milenkovic has admitted his idol was club great Nemanja Vidic.

The now-retired Serbian was a crucial part of some of Sir Alex Ferguson’s most successful sides and is widely considered as a fan favourite.

Vidic partnered Rio Ferdinand to give United unrivalled solidity for a long period of time and it’s safe to say they were the last successful defensive partnership for the club.

In fact, it could be argued that those at Old Trafford have failed to replace that partnership since but rumours of interest in Milenkovic could potentially change that.

The pattern in reports so far have suggested the Red Devils are keen on a talented centre-back to play alongside record defensive signing Harry Maguire.

According to Manchester Evening News, Milenkovic said: “When I was little, Serbian defender Vidic, who played for Manchester United, was my idol.

“He was a very strong defender: I still watch the videos of his highlights today.”

Milenkovic is rumoured to be that partner for Maguire and there were claims he was a Manchester United fan when he was younger so his comments will only fuel that fire further.

Some reports have put the young defender’s price-tag at as low as £30m and it’s for that reason many supporters feel he is the most realistic option.

However, he doesn’t seem to be United’s absolute priority with other names such as Raphael Varane seemingly higher up on the list.

