Video: Manchester United fans love alternate view of second goal

Manchester United fans loved watching this new angle of the club’s second goal vs Manchester City during the recent derby win.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men managed to overcome their fierce rivals and league leaders 2-0 at the Etihad with Bruno Fernandes scoring the first and Luke Shaw the second.

The Portuguese magician converted a penalty won by Anthony Martial almost immediately after kick-off, quickly giving United an early lead.

Shaw’s goal was a counter-attack that was beautifully orchestrated and there was no player on the pitch who deserved a goal more than him.

Supporters were obviously buzzing after the win but perhaps there were some things they missed initially that is now shown in the video below.

🔍 A close up of #mufc's second goal against Manchester City. pic.twitter.com/jpwWcBTIdO — United District (@UtdDistrict) March 9, 2021

Just as the fans did, the players clearly also show appreciation to Dean Henderson who was key to the buildup to the goal, releasing Shaw in the first place.

It’s yet another weapon in his arsenal that perhaps he exploits more often than David de Gea might do.

If Manchester United can score similar goals more often then it will certainly help them become a more dangerous side as they attempt to keep up with the pace with City and avoid being drawn into a top-four battle.

