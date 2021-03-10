Man United transfer targets: one winner in Erling Haaland and Jules Kounde battle

Last night’s Champions League clash between Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla was in part the story of two Manchester United transfer targets, Erling Haaland and Jules Kounde.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a striker and a centre-back this summer, with Dortmund’s Haaland and Sevilla’s Kounde the most reported names in the two categories.

And while Haaland shrouded himself in glory again last night, scoring the two goals that saw the Bundesliga side through to the quarter finals, Kounde’s errors for both of the Norwegian’s goals drew criticism from BT Sport duo Owen Hargreaves and Peter Crouch.

Kounde was caught way out of position upfield, a decision Crouch labelled ‘ridiculous, while Hargreaves said ‘it helps when one of the centre-backs vacates the space where he needs to be. Diego Carlos was in there on his own.’

The former United man then added: ‘It just shows you, you make mistakes and you get punished. They make a poor mistake. Kounde goes into an area to receive the ball, you don’t do that as a top-class centre-back.

‘Stay in that back four. One mistake and they got punished.’

Haaland then thought he’d scored a second which was disallowed for a foul on Diego Carlos, but was then immediately awarded a penalty instead for Kounde’s previous foul on him in the box.

The 20-year-old missed the penalty but it was ordered to be retaken after the Sevilla keeper was adjudged to have come off his line.

Sevilla rallied with two goals late in the game but it was not enough and it will as a result be Haaland and not Kounde that United fans will get to see more of in the Champions League this season.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!