Manchester United fans can’t see eye to eye over club announcement
Manchester United fans can’t see eye to eye over club announcement

Manchester United fans couldn’t be more split in their opinion in regards to the news of the new structure at the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side announced out of the blue that they have handed the director of football role to John Murtough and Darren Fletcher has been promoted to technical director.

The new structuring saw the infamous Matt Judge demoted to a director of negotiations role and widely criticised executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has seemingly, at least on paper, been removed further away from the daily ongoings of the club.

Some United fans celebrated the news, claiming it’s good to see the club have finally become a modern institution with the restructuring.

Others saw through the appointments, feeling that nothing will truly change so long Woodward and Judge are involved and of course in the wider picture the Glazer family.

It has to be said, both points of view are rather valid and it’s easy to argue either case so whichever side will be proven right in due time.

Time will tell whether it’s the same old, same old at Old Trafford or whether this truly is a step in the right direction.

Solskjaer naturally refused to criticise the appointment and, at least outwardly, looked happy with the decisions made.

