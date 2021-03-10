Manchester United fans can’t see eye to eye over club announcement

Manchester United fans couldn’t be more split in their opinion in regards to the news of the new structure at the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side announced out of the blue that they have handed the director of football role to John Murtough and Darren Fletcher has been promoted to technical director.

The new structuring saw the infamous Matt Judge demoted to a director of negotiations role and widely criticised executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has seemingly, at least on paper, been removed further away from the daily ongoings of the club.

Some United fans celebrated the news, claiming it’s good to see the club have finally become a modern institution with the restructuring.

Others saw through the appointments, feeling that nothing will truly change so long Woodward and Judge are involved and of course in the wider picture the Glazer family.

Ed Woodward has always been good at doing the job he should be doing which is the commercial side of Manchester United but he shouldn't have been making footballing decisions. Now he'll let footballing people make them. This could be the biggest step forward at our club in years. — Jack (@UnitedHeaven_) March 10, 2021

Ed Woodward not having an integral role in the footballing side can only be a good thing. We’re finally going to have someone running footballing operations who actually knows about football. — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) March 10, 2021

Hope I’m wrong but I doubt this changes much tbh, Woodward’s basically appointed one of his mates who will happily take some the blame off him https://t.co/09UHx1njpa — ‏ً (@utdcynical) March 10, 2021

The club have finally entered the modern age. Good luck to John Murtough and Darren Fletcher taking a higher role as Technical Director. This now results in Woodward now dealing with the business side of the club more than the football side. I hope this means smoother transfers! https://t.co/LAGEA4XmVc — Craig (@CraigCharles23) March 10, 2021

Reason I'm not that excited about this DOF news is because you can't trust this club to do something that'll lead to success in the long term lol, especially since he's not a known DOF and is a close friend to Woodward — ⚡™️ (@AniUTD) March 10, 2021

Ed Woodward picks a member of the existing staff and give him the DOF role and united fans are gassed?? 😭😭 The plan is already working dfkm just a public face to deflect the blame on, no one from the world of football who has showed his valuable work before, just an accessory💀 https://t.co/1rgKU8WwfT — TheDarkestime🥷🏼 (@TheDarkestimev4) March 10, 2021

It has to be said, both points of view are rather valid and it’s easy to argue either case so whichever side will be proven right in due time.

Time will tell whether it’s the same old, same old at Old Trafford or whether this truly is a step in the right direction.

Solskjaer naturally refused to criticise the appointment and, at least outwardly, looked happy with the decisions made.

