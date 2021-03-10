Manchester United look for defensive reinforcement in upcoming summer

Manchester United are reportedly on the lookout for a defender and centre-back is not the position being referenced here.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have had a woeful defensive record this season, both, in comparison to last season and to other top sides.

Many United fans attribute this to the poor partnership of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof who seem to bring the worst out of each other at times.

Most supporters wouldn’t say either player is not a good enough player for the league but their inability to complement each other has often been evident.

However, it’s on the flanks as well that Solskjaer is looking for investment in, targetting a new right-back.

In theory this sounds like the exact thing United need as it has worked wonders with Luke Shaw on the opposite side of the field.

However, the reason this is a strange desire is because Solskjaer sent Diogo Dalot on loan and doesn’t seem to be too keen on using Brandon Williams too much.

The Red Devils have bigger targets in the centre-back, right-wing and defensive midfield positions so it seems strange to want a right-back when they already have options.

Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier has often been tipped for the position but unless he’s signed for cheap like Alex Telles was, it’s tough to see it happen.

