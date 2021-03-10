Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides team news update ahead of AC Milan tie

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not too worried by comments made by Edinson Cavani’s father that the player is unhappy in England and wants to return to South America in June, although the boss did seem confused as to what the Spanish-speaking Uruguayan’s mother tongue is.

‘Edinson is fully focused on being available for us and working really hard to get fit — from my bad Portuguese and his better English he is very proud to play for Man United. A decision hasn’t been made… we are just working on getting him back.’

‘Beyond this season, a decision hasn’t been made. We’ll convince him when the weather in Manchester improves,’ he joked.

‘Every day, day in, day out, he’s proving his personality, his professionalism, even in his broken English he’s helping the young kids. We knew he wouldn’t be able to play every game because he’s been out for so long.’

Solskjaer also confirmed that Marcus Rashford probably won’t be fit for tomorrow’s Europa League match against AC Milan at Old Trafford.

‘I don’t think he’ll be available for tomorrow. He’s still getting treatment. He didn’t train today — even though I’m normally a very optimistic guy, I think he is out of tomorrow night and a doubt for the weekend.

He also confirmed that there was unlikely to be any good news from the treatment room.

‘I’m not sure anyone will be back. David [De Gea] isn’t available, Donny [Van de Beek] no, Paul [Pogba] no, Edinson maybe, but probably not, Juan [Mata] no, Marcus maybe but probably not.’

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!