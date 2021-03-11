Amad impresses vs AC Milan in goalscoring performance despite poor result

Manchester United star Amad has managed to open his account for the side, scoring the opener in the disappointing draw with AC Milan.

The young winger brilliantly finished his chance with a header after a line-splitting pass by none other than Bruno Fernandes.

The goal was entirely against the run of play as United were outplayed by the Italian giants at Old Trafford.

Nonetheless, they seemed to be on their way to securing a crucial first-leg lead before conceding an away goal to Milan at the death.

Amad though will personally be pleased with his own performance as he was a bright spark in an otherwise dull affair.

Amad Diallo’s game by numbers vs. AC Milan (45 mins): 100% tackles won 84% pass accuracy 28 touches 4 ball recoveries 1 shot 1 goal United account opened. ✅ pic.twitter.com/ZkosvdFFwZ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 11, 2021

1 – Amad Diallo's first goal for Manchester United came with his first ever shot for the club, and in just his third appearance (all as a substitute). Lift-off. pic.twitter.com/3GdcMcjVDN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2021

Given how Amad came on at half-time in the place of the injured Anthony Martial, he certainly did remarkably well to make an impact on the game.

Daniel James and Harry Maguire both had glaring chances they should’ve converted so it was crucial the former Atalanta man got on the scoresheet.

Fans will demand to see more of Amad now and he certainly seemed to be ready for the occassion despite being thrown in the deepend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will definitely love how hardworking the young prospect was as well, not taking for granted the minutes he got on the pitch.

