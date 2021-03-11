Man United and AC Milan both face injury crisis ahead of Europa League clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping that Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani – or at least one of them – will be able to recover in time to face AC Milan at Old Trafford this evening in the first leg of United’s Europa League Round of 16 tie.

A scan on Rashford’s ankle injury against City on Sunday showed nothing serious but the swelling is taking a long time to go down and as of yesterday he wasn’t able to train.

Cavani has also not trained before today and the boss admitted yesterday both were struggling to make tonight’s game.

The United manager also confirmed that David de Gea is still on paternity leave and that Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata and Phil Jones are all still out injured.

The growing number of casualties means that youngsters Amad Diallo and Shola Shoretire might get some minutes under their belts, with only Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Dan James present as recognised forwards if Rashford and Cavani don’t make it.

Milan have something of an injury crisis themselves and only have two recognised strikers in their travelling squad – Rafael Leao and Riccardo Tonin. Their main striker, old United favourite Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has not recovered from a muscular injury in time. Mario Mandzukic and Ante Rebic are also unavailable.

Elsewhere in the Rossoneri’s squad, Ismaël Bennacer, Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Theo Hernandez are also injured.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 17.55 GMT.

