Man United have mountain to climb to reach Europa League quarter finals

Historical statistics suggest that Manchester United have a mountain to climb to reach the quarter finals of the Europa League this season.

First of all, the Red Devils have been eliminated from six of the eight two-legged ties in Europe when they lost the first leg at home.

6 – When failing to win the first leg at home, Manchester United have been eliminated from six of their last eight ties in European competition, most recently against Barcelona in the 2018-19 Champions League. Setback. pic.twitter.com/ujuSxouhne — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2021

What’s worse, they have lost all three of their two-legged ties against their current opponents, AC Milan, when playing the first leg at home.

#mufc have lost all 3 away games v AC Milan when playing the 2nd leg away [@SkyFootball] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 11, 2021

The first occasion was in the European Cup in 1958, when United won 2-1 at home but were beaten 4-0 in Milan .

In 2005, United lost both their Champions League ties 1-0 and in 2007 they were thrashed 3-0 at the San Siro having won 3-2 at Old Trafford in the first leg.

Records are made to be broken, but the history books show that United have only won one of five matches against the Rossoneri in Milan.

The good news for United is that it was on their most recent visit that they finally cracked their duck, in a classic 3-2 win with goals from Paul Scholes and a brace from Wayne Rooney. It was also on the last but one occasion of failing to win the first leg at home that they won the second away – in that historic Champions League victory against PSG in 2018/19.

United will also have the added difficulty in Italy of having to face Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is expected to be fit for the second leg.

