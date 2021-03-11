Manchester United fans delighted with Amad after goalscoring performance
Manchester United fans were jumping with joy for Amad following his brilliant effort in the frustrating draw with AC Milan.

The young prospect came on at the break for Anthony Martial who picked up an injury and it’s safe to say he made the most of his 45 minutes.

Amad scored a fantastic goal and his first for United as he continues to go from strength to strength in the first-team.

The dazzling Ivorian joined in the January transfer window and has been dripfed minutes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempts to allow him to adjust slowly.

However, it might be impossible to keep holding Amad back for much longer and supporters were delighted with what they felt was a much deserved goal.

Amad was let down by his teammates who conceded at the death, meaning they must now travel to Italy and attempt to get a result to go through to the next round of the Europa League.

To make things worse, now the discussion will be moved away from his sensational 45 minutes and instead to how Manchester United could only draw 1-1 at home turf despite missing two glaring chances.

Nonetheless, Amad has plenty to be proud of himself and must continue the good displays he’s made in order to win himself a spot in the starting XI.

