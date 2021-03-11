Player ratings: Man United 1-1 AC Milan – United throw it away in Europa

Manchester United wasted chances and switched off at the back as they were held 1-1 by AC Milan in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 16 at Old Trafford this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 7 – Did nothing wrong although some would argue De Gea might have saved the goal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Defended well and got forward a lot.

Eric Bailly 7 – Defended well until the goal, when he arguably should have been marking Kjaer.

Harry Maguire 5 – Poor performance from Maguire. Was lucky that the two first half goals were disallowed and committed one of the worst misses in football history.

Alex Telles 6 – Did OK.

Nemanja Matic 5 – Mostly poor from Matic,especially in the first half when he failed to protect Maguire on a couple of occasions.

Scott McTominay 5 – Not one of Scott’s most stirring performances. Looked a little out of his depth at times.

Mason Greenwood 6 – Seems to have lost his way despite his immense talent. Having said that, put it on a plate for James to score but other than that, produced little.

Bruno Fernandes 6 – An average performance from Bruno.

Dan James 6 – Worked hard but just doesn’t convince. Terrible miss in the second half.

Anthony Martial 7 – Shame he got injured as he was looking as if he was coming into some form at last.

Substitutes

Amad Diallo 8 – What a goal. Instant impact from the mercurial Ivorian.

Fred 6 – Didn’t have much chance to influence the game.

Luke Shaw 6 – Didn’t have much chance to influence the game.

Brandon Williams 6 – Didn’t have much chance to influence the game.

Edinson Cavani has made quite an impact since his deadline day arrival at Old Trafford, but how much do you know about our other South American players, past and present? Take our quiz below to find out!