Fabrizio Romano hails Amad’s impact after goalscoring display

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has reminded fans just how close Manchester United were to potentially missing out on Amad, after his goalscoring display vs AC Milan.

The young Ivorian netted for the first time since arriving in January for his new side and supporters couldn’t contain their joy for him.

Amad was brought on at half-time due to Anthony Martial picking up an injury, unfortunately United couldn’t hold onto a result and the Europa League clash ended 1-1.

Nonetheless, it’s clear to see the sensational prospect is getting better and better despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer choosing to use him cautiously.

The legendary Norwegian is definitely trying to ease Amad into matters but fans are now demanding to see more of him.

I still remember this day, October 5. Amad Diallo was one step away from joining Parma on loan, then Manchester United appeared and signed him on a permanent deal. Amad was buzzing like a child: “Man Utd, I’m dreaming…”. His journey has only just started. 💫🔴 @Amaddiallo_19 https://t.co/7WNPbnDEic — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2021

It’s a good thing Manchester United stepped in when they did as it’s difficult to imagine signing Amad would’ve happened had they missed him by a day.

If he was on loan with Parma it potentially could’ve complicated matters, particularly if it was a season loan with no recall option.

If that was the case then United would’ve had to wait another year to sign Amad and who knows whether that even would’ve still been an option and what the circumstances would’ve been.

